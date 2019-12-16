Newmont To Sell 50% Stake In KCGM To Australia's Northern Star For $800 Mln

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines or KCGM to Australia's Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX) for $800 million in cash.

The cash consideration includes a $25 million payment that gives Northern Star specified exploration tenements, transitional services support and an option to negotiate exclusively for 120 days the purchase of Newmont's Kalgoorlie power business for fair market value.

The company said the $25 million payment will be credited against the purchase price for the power business or returned to Northern Star if the power business is sold to a third party.

The sale is expected to close in early January following receipt of ministerial consent required under KCGM's crown leases.

With the latest sale, the company's proceeds from 2019 asset sale agreements would reach more than $1.4 billion.

Further, Newmont said it expects to provide an update to its previously announced 2020 guidance and longer-term outlook in early 2020.

