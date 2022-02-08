Markets
NEM

Newmont To Buy Buenaventura's 43.65% Interest In Minera Yanacocha For $300 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gold miner Newmont Corporation (NEM), and Peruvian precious metals company Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. or Buenaventura (BVN), on Tuesday announced a deal, wherein Newmont will acquire Buenaventura's 43.65 percent interest in Minera Yanacocha, a gold mine in Peru.

According to the deal, Newmont will acquire Buenaventura's interest for $300 million, plus contingent payments of up to $100 million, in part tied to higher metal prices.

Concurrently, Newmont will transfer its ownership interest in the La Zanja joint venture to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties on any future production from the La Zanja operation.

Newmont will also contribute $45 million to Buenaventura to cover future closure costs at La Zanja.

Newmont may also have an opportunity to fully consolidate ownership of Yanacocha, as Sumitomo is assessing whether to exercise a right in its 2018 purchase agreement to return its five percent interest to Yanacocha in exchange for the original purchase price.

Newmont CEO Tom Palmer said, "This acquisition gives Newmont control of the Yanacocha district where we are positioning the sulfides project for profitable production and value generation for decades to come. We are committed to continuing to be a catalyst for sustainable development in Peru by working closely with communities in the Cajamarca region and the Peruvian government."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular