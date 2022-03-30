Newmont To Acquire Properties In Tahltan Territory From Skeena Resources

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Skeena Resources Ltd. to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia conditional upon the successful completion of Skeena's proposed acquisition of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

Newmont will work in collaboration with the Tahltan Nation, the Iskut community and the British Columbia government to make available portions of the acquired properties to support the land use planning objectives of the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community.

The planned acquisition is intended to protect and conserve lands under Tahltan Stewardship Initiative

Skeena Resources has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.

Following the completion of this proposed transaction by way of a plan of arrangement, which is subject to QuestEx shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, Skeena will sell to Newmont the northern properties of Castle, Coyote, Heart Peaks, Moat and North ROK.

