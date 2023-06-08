Newmont suspends operations at Peñasquito mine in Mexico

Adds details in paragraph 2 and 3

June 8 (Reuters) - Newmont NEM.N has suspended operations at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico in response to a labor strike notice, the gold miner said on Thursday.

On June 7, the Union notified Newmont of a strike action demanding an increase in the uncapped profit sharing benefit provided for in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) from 10% to 20%, the company said.

Newmont added it remains willing to participate in conciliation meetings to reach a resolution in accordance with the CBA.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.