Newmont shareholders vote in favor of Newcrest buyout

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 11, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Newmont Corporation NEM.N said on Wednesday more than 96% of shareholder votes were cast in favor of its proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.80 billion) acquisition of Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX.

Both the companies expect the deal to close in early November, Newmont said.

($1 = 1.5591 Australian dollars)

