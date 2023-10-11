Newmont shareholders vote in favor of Newcrest buyout

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Newmont Corporation NEM.N said on Wednesday more than 96% of shareholder votes were cast in favor of its proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.80 billion) acquisition of Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX.

Both the companies expect the deal to close in early November, Newmont said.

($1 = 1.5591 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

