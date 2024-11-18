Newmont To Sell Musselwhite Operation For Up To $850 Mln

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) a Gold miner, announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its Musselwhite operation in Ontario, Canada, to Orla Mining Ltd for up to $850 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2025.

Under the terms, Newmont will receive cash consideration of $810 million upon closing and up to $40 million in contingent payments.

Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, said: "The announced divestitures are expected deliver up to $2.9 billion in gross proceeds to support Newmont's capital allocation priorities."

