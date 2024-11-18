News & Insights

Markets
NEM

Newmont To Sell Musselwhite Operation For Up To $850 Mln

November 18, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) a Gold miner, announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its Musselwhite operation in Ontario, Canada, to Orla Mining Ltd for up to $850 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2025.

Under the terms, Newmont will receive cash consideration of $810 million upon closing and up to $40 million in contingent payments.

Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, said: "The announced divestitures are expected deliver up to $2.9 billion in gross proceeds to support Newmont's capital allocation priorities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.