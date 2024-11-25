News & Insights

Markets
NEM

Newmont To Sell Lonore Operation In Northern Quebec To Dhilmar For $795 Mln In Cash

November 25, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gold miner Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO, NEM.AX) announced Monday that it has agreed to sell its Eleonore operation in Northern Quebec, Canada, to Dhilmar Ltd. for $795 million in cash consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions being satisfied.

Upon closing the announced transactions, Newmont will have delivered up to $3.6 billion in gross proceeds from non-core asset divestitures and investment sales

In February 2024, Newmont announced the intent to divest its non-core assets, including six operations and two projects from its Australian, Ghanaian, and North American business units.

With definitive agreements in place to divest four operations and one project, the Company is focused on completing the sales processes for its remaining North American non-core assets, which are expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.