News & Insights

Markets
NEM

Newmont To Sell Its Cripple Creek & Victor Operation In Colorado For Up To $275 Mln

December 06, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Newmont (NEM, NGT.TO) has agreed to sell its Cripple Creek & Victor operation in Colorado, USA, to SSR Mining Inc. for up to $275 million in cash. The gross proceeds of up to $275 million includes: cash consideration of $100 million, due upon closing; deferred contingent cash consideration of $87.5 million upon receipt of pending regulatory approvals; and deferred contingent cash consideration of $87.5 million upon resolution of regulatory applications relating to the Carlton Tunnel.

In February 2024, Newmont announced the intent to divest its non-core assets, including six operations and two projects from its Australian, Ghanaian, and North American business units. The company noted that, upon closing the announced transactions, Newmont will have delivered up to $3.9 billion in gross proceeds from non-core asset divestitures and investment sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.