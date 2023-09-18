News & Insights

Markets

Newmont Secures Clearances From Australia's FIRB, Japan's FTC To Acquire Newcrest

September 18, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM), a mining company, Monday announced that Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board or FIRB has cleared the company to proceed with the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCMGY.PK) by issuing a no objection notification or NON.

In the prior week, Japan's Fair Trade Commission or JFTC had cleared the proposed acquisition to proceed anytime post-September 30 by issuing a clearance letter.

In a previous announcement, the company had announced its intention to acquire Newcrest. The firm believes that the transaction would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions.

"Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low-cost, Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the first two years after closing," the company said.

In pre-market activity, shares of Newmont are trading at $40.40 up 0.17% on the New York Stock Exchange and shares of Newcrest closed at 26.27 AUD up 0.57% on the Australian stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.