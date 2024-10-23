Newmont reports Q3 adjusted EPS 81c, consensus 86c

Reports Q3 revenue $4.605B, consensus $4.67B. “In the third quarter, Newmont (NEM) delivered 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces and generated $760 million in free cash flow from our world-class portfolio,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to make meaningful progress on our non-core divestment program with the two transactions announced in the quarter, which are expected to deliver up to $1.5 billion in combined gross proceeds. Our divestiture progress and strong free cash flow generation have positioned us to continue reducing debt and repurchasing shares, creating significant and lasting value for our shareholders.”

