Newmont Ramping Down Operations at Penasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont Corporation NEM recently announced that it is ramping down operations at the Penasquito mine following the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the government of Mexico.



The federal government of Mexico published a decree that mandates temporary suspension of all non-essential activities till Apr 30. The move is part of a nationwide effort to slowdown the global pandemic.



Per the decree, mining is not deemed as an essential activity. Newmont is trying to ascertain the impact of the decree on operations. Moreover, Penasquito will work with local governments, employees, contractors and unions to ensure a safe and orderly ramp down of the mine, complying with the directives of the federal government.



Newmont has implemented rigorous controls at all of its sites across the globe to protect workforce and communities from contracting or transmitting the disease. Further, the company has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 case. The company is ensuring that the Penasquito is well positioned to efficiently and safely ramp up operations in a timely manner once these directives are lifted. At present, the company is unable to determine the impact of ramping down of activities on Penasquito’s production and costs for 2020.



Newmont’s shares have rallied 36.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 31.9%.





