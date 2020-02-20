Newmont Q4 Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders surged to $565 million or $0.69 per share from $2 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the quarter was $537 million or $0.66 per share, compared to loss of $3 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher production from acquired assets and higher realized gold prices.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $410 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $214 million or $0.40 in the prior year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased 45 percent to $2.97 billion from last year, primarily due to new production from the acquired Goldcorp assets and higher average realized gold prices. Analysts expected revenues of $2.93 billion for the quarter.

Attributable gold production is expected to be stable at 6.2 to 6.7 million ounces across the five year period. The 2020 outlook of 6.4 million ounces increases from 2019 with a full year of production from the acquired Goldcorp assets.

The company expects stable production of 6.4 million ounces in 2020, and 6.2 million ounces to 6.7 million ounces per year longer term through 2024 with an improving costs base.

The company said it is on track to realize $500 million per year of improvements in 2021, exceeding its commitment by approximately 40 percent.

The company expects to realize $1.4 billion in cash proceeds in the first-quarter of 2020 through divestitures. It announced plan to increase annual divided by 79 percent to $1.00 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.