Newmont Q1 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Declines

April 27, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) reported first quarter net income from continuing operations of $339 million compared to $432 million, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.42 compared to $0.54.

Adjusted net income was $320 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $546 million or $0.69 per share, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales declined to $2.68 billion from $3.02 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.62 billion in revenue.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023, payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

