Newmont Q1 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Declines

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) reported first quarter net income from continuing operations of $339 million compared to $432 million, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.42 compared to $0.54.

Adjusted net income was $320 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $546 million or $0.69 per share, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales declined to $2.68 billion from $3.02 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.62 billion in revenue.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023, payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.