Newmont price target raised to $66 from $65 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Newmont (NEM) to $66 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 results. Newmont offers investors exposure to gold through a lower jurisdictional risk, global portfolio that generates solid cash flow, and is supported by a strong balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

