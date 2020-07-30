Newmont posts slightly better-than-expected profit on gold surge

Compares with estimates, adds production and costs details, shares, background

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N topped analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in bullion prices as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Sino-U.S. tensions boosted demand for safer assets.

Gold prices have scaled record peaks this year as the coronavirus crisis slams the global economy, with tensions between Beijing and Washington further boosting the appeal of the metal long seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Newmont's averaged realized gold price jumped about 31% to $1,724 per ounce in the second quarter ended June 30.

Its attributable gold production, however, fell 21% to 1.26 million ounces as coronavirus lockdowns led to the temporary closure of some of its mine sites.

Newmont had warned in May it would record its lowest quarterly output and highest costs this year in the second quarter due to the pandemic.

The miner said on Thursday its all-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold, an industry metric that reflects total costs associated with production, rose 8% to $1,097 in the quarter.

Newmont's adjusted net income rose to $261 million, from $92 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, its profit of 32 cents was just above Wall Street expectations of 31 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's shares were down 1.7% in premarket trading, similar to other gold miners, as bullion prices fell slightly. GOL/

