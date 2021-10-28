US Markets
Newmont posts 28% fall in profit as gold prices decline

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Newmont Corp reported a 28% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday compared with the previous quarter, when higher bullion prices helped boost earnings for the top gold producer.

Adjusted profit fell to $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the previous quarter.

