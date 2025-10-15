Newmont Pops 62% in 6 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

Newmont Corporation’s NEM shares have surged 61.8% in the past six months, thanks to the rally in gold prices to record highs and the company’s strong earnings performance, aided by its operational efficiency and the strength of its Tier 1 portfolio.



NEM stock has outperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 44.7% rise and the S&P 500’s increase of 28%. Among its gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC have rallied 61.3%, 39.7% and 69.3%, respectively, over the same period.

NEM’s 6-month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators for NEM show bullish momentum. NEM eclipsed its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on May 19, 2025. The NEM stock is also currently trading above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a long-term uptrend. The 50-day SMA is also reading higher than the 200-day SMA, following a golden crossover on April 16, 2025, indicating a bullish trend.

NEM Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is the time right to buy NEM’s shares for potential upside? Let’s take a look at the stock’s fundamentals.

Key Projects: The Fulcrum of Growth for NEM

Newmont continues to invest in growth projects in a calculated manner. The company is pursuing several projects, including the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana and the Cadia Panel Caves and Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia. These projects should expand production capacity and extend mine life, driving revenues and profits.



NEM recently achieved a significant milestone at Ahafo North. It recorded the first gold pour at Ahafo North, marking a significant step toward commercial production planned in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ahafo North is expected to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over an estimated mine life of 13 years.



The acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited has also created an industry-leading portfolio with a multi-decade gold and copper production profile in the most favorable mining jurisdictions globally. The combination of Newmont and Newcrest is expected to deliver significant value for its shareholders and generate meaningful synergies. NEM has achieved $500 million in annual run-rate synergies, following the Newcrest buyout.



Newmont has also divested non-core businesses as it shifts its strategic focus to Tier 1 assets. NEM completed its non-core divestiture program in April 2025, with the sale of its Akyem operation in Ghana and its Porcupine operation in Canada. NEM has executed agreements to sell its shares in Greatland Resources Limited and Discovery Silver Corp, for total cash proceeds of around $470 million after taxes and commissions.



Following the sale of these shares, the company anticipates generating $3 billion in after-tax cash proceeds from its 2025 divestiture program. These funds will support Newmont’s capital allocation strategy, which focuses on reinforcing its balance sheet and delivering returns to its shareholders.

NEM’s Capital Allocation Backed by Solid Financial Health

Newmont has a strong liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which allow it to fund its growth projects, meet short-term debt obligations and drive shareholder value. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, Newmont had robust liquidity of $10.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $6.2 billion. Its free cash flow surged nearly threefold year over year and 42% from the prior quarter to $1.7 billion, led by an increase in net cash from operating activities and lower capital investment. Net cash from operating activities shot up 17% from the prior quarter to $2.4 billion. NEM has distributed roughly $2 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and reduced debt by $1.4 billion since the beginning of 2025. Newmont’s board has also authorized an additional $3 billion share repurchase program.



Newmont stands to benefit from the strength in gold prices, which should drive its profitability and cash flow generation. Gold prices have seen a record-setting rally this year, mainly attributable to aggressive trade policies, including sweeping new import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, which have intensified global trade tensions and heightened investor anxiety. Also, central banks worldwide have been accumulating gold reserves, led by risks arising from Trump’s policies.



Prices of the yellow metal have rocketed roughly 58% so far this year. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction by a quarter of a percentage point, prospects of more rate cuts this year amid concerns over the labor market, and growing concerns over a protracted U.S. government shutdown, have triggered the rally, driving prices north of $4,000 per ton for the first time. Concerns over labor markets have heightened the rate cut expectations. Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions have also fueled the surge in bullion prices, which are currently hovering near $4,200 per ounce. Increased purchases by central banks, and geopolitical and trade tensions are factors expected to help the yellow metal sustain the upswing in gold prices.



NEM offers a dividend yield of 1.1% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 20% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable). Backed by strong cash flows and sound financial health, the company's dividend is perceived as safe and reliable.

NEM’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

Newmont’s earnings estimates for 2025 have been going up over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 has also been revised higher over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $5.50, suggesting year-over-year growth of 58.1%. Earnings are expected to grow roughly 58% in the third quarter.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Look at Newmont Stock’s Valuation

Newmont is currently trading at a forward price/earnings of 16.21X, a roughly 2.1% discount when stacked up with the industry’s average of 16.56X. NEM is trading at a premium to Barrick and a discount to Agnico Eagle and Kinross Gold. Newmont, Barrick and Kinross Gold currently have a Value Score of B, each, while Agnico Eagle has a Value Score of C.

NEM’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, AEM and KGC

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts: Buy NEM Shares

Newmont presents a compelling investment case, backed by a robust portfolio of growth projects, the strong performance of its Tier 1 assets, and solid financial health. The asset streamlining rooted in Newmont’s objective to concentrate capital on high-return, long-life assets also underpins its long-term sustainability. Other positives include rising earnings estimates, attractive valuation and a healthy growth trajectory. Soaring bullion prices should also boost NEM’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. With a positive earnings outlook, Newmont looks poised to deliver attractive returns to its investors, making this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a prudent choice to bet on for those looking to capitalize on the favorablegold marketconditions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.