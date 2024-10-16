Newmont Partners MKS PAMP to Offer Traceable Gold Bar to Consumers

Newmont Corporation NEM and MKS PAMP have partnered to provide consumers with a traceable gold bar made only from Newmont-mined gold, refined and minted by MKS PAMP in Switzerland, powered by Provenance. The mine-to-market traceable PAMP 1oz Lady of Liberty gold bar is offered at the largest wholesaler in the United States, giving gold ownership a more accessible choice for wealth creation.



The potential for Newmont gold to be available directly to consumers demonstrates the company's dedication to promoting gold as a valuable commodity worth pursuing and owning. Newmont's dedication to sustainable mining techniques and sourcing transparency makes it possible for consumers to buy gold while shopping for household items.



The traceable 1oz Lady of Liberty gold bar uses the established Provenance solution to provide consumers with greater assurance about the origin of their gold. MKS PAMP pioneered the solution, which has been independently verified and approved, ensuring perfect gold segregation throughout the refining and minting processes, as well as transparency and full traceability.



The Newmont and MKS PAMP teams collaborated to deliver this traceable gold bar to consumers to honor their long-standing collaboration. The PAMP 1oz Lady of Liberty gold bar is sealed in secure CertiPAMP packaging, which serves as a certificate of authenticity and quality perfection.



Newmont and MKS PAMP's decade-long collaboration has resulted in the debut of their first co-branded traceable gold bar, which is based on their shared values and sustainability commitments.



Shares of Newmont have gained 39.1% over the past year compared with a 39.4% rise of its industry.



