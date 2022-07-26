Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.55

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.55 per share on the 22nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Newmont's stock price has reduced by 38% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Newmont Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 175% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 72%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 111.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 120%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NYSE:NEM Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Newmont might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Newmont's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Newmont has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 77% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On Newmont's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Newmont is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Newmont that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

