Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.55

The board of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of September, with investors receiving $0.55 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Newmont's stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Newmont Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 236% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 73%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 172.4%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 124%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NYSE:NEM Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Newmont has impressed us by growing EPS at 67% per year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On Newmont's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Newmont that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Newmont not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.