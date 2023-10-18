Newmont - Newcrest Mining Deal Receives All Regulatory, Shareholder And Legal Approvals

(RTTNews) - All regulatory, shareholder and legal approvals for a proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCMGY.PK) by Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) have been secured. The companies expect the transaction to close in early November, Newmont said in a statement.

The deal between Newmont and Newcrest Mining became legally effective under Australian law. This followed lodging of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission after Newcrest's shareholders voted in favor of the Scheme.

In May, Newmont had agreed to acquire Newcrest for $1.10 per share.

