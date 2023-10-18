News & Insights

Markets

Newmont - Newcrest Mining Deal Receives All Regulatory, Shareholder And Legal Approvals

October 18, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - All regulatory, shareholder and legal approvals for a proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCMGY.PK) by Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) have been secured. The companies expect the transaction to close in early November, Newmont said in a statement.

The deal between Newmont and Newcrest Mining became legally effective under Australian law. This followed lodging of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission after Newcrest's shareholders voted in favor of the Scheme.

In May, Newmont had agreed to acquire Newcrest for $1.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.