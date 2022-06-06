Newmont (NEM) Wraps Up Deal With Skeena to Acquire Properties

Newmont Corporation NEM recently completed a deal with Skeena Resources Limited to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Newmont will partner with the Tahltan Nation, the Iskut community and the British Columbia government. This wil make available segments of the purchased properties to support the land use planning objectives of the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community.

Newmont focuses on sustainable resource development and developing a world class mining jurisdiction while protecting and conserving important lands to the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community. The company noted that the mining claims around Iskut are not being purchased for development or their mineral potential but to address concerns raised through its engagement with the Tahltan Nation.

Newmont purchased the Saddle North deposit through the acquisition of GT Gold Corporation last year. The company acknowledges the need for Tahltan consent to advance the project.

In its last earnings call, Newmont stated that it expects attributable gold production of 6.2 million ounces for 2022. The company also expects gold CAS to be $820 per ounce and AISC to be $1,050 per ounce.

Newmont’s guidance reflects increasing gold production and ongoing investment in its operating assets and most promising growth prospects. It includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Suldes, Pamour at Porcupine and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Newmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

