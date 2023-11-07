Newmont (NEM) Successfully Completes Acquisition of Newcrest

Newmont Corporation NEM announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, marking a significant milestone in the company's history and the industry as a whole.

Tom Palmer, president and CEO of Newmont, expressed enthusiasm for the transformational acquisition, reflecting the company's commitment to safely and efficiently integrate Newcrest's assets and personnel into its established operational model. This move aims to expedite the implementation of its value-focused strategy for stakeholders’ benefit.

The acquisition positions Newmont as the world's leading gold mining company with substantial copper production. It boasts an unparalleled portfolio of Tier 1 assets, making up more than half of the world's such assets. This expanded portfolio comprises long-life operations, value-enhancing projects, abundant exploration prospects and a highly skilled workforce. These assets will facilitate profitable production in geographies known for their favorable mining conditions and support top-tier sustainability practices.

The completion of Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest is set to yield several significant outcomes. First, it strengthens Newmont's position as a responsible leader in the gold mining industry by combining high-quality operations, projects, and reserves located in low-risk jurisdictions, including 10 Tier 1 operations. This strategic consolidation ensures decades of secure, profitable, and responsible gold and copper production.

The acquisition is expected to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, with these synergies anticipated to materialize within the first 24 months. It aims to deliver at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization within the initial two years post-closing. Newmont is committed to maintaining its balanced capital allocation priorities and its industry-leading non-binding dividend payout. The company has distributed more than $5 billion in dividends to shareholders since completing the Goldcorp transaction in 2019, underscoring its dedication to its investor base.

The acquisition further brings a wealth of experienced leaders, subject matter experts and established regional teams in Australia and Canada into the Newmont fold, all of whom possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the mining industry.

In conjunction with the transaction, Newmont issued a total of 357,691,627 new shares of Newmont common stock, including 15,720,585 New Newmont Shares, 341,792,611 shares underlying New Newmont CDIs and 178,431 shares underlying New Newmont PDIs.

Newmont's shares have lost 13.4% in the past year compared with a 14.3% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Newmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

