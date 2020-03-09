Newmont (NEM) Sells Stake in Continental Gold for $260M

Newmont Corporation NEM has successfully closed the divestment of its 19.9% equity stake and convertible bond in Continental Gold for a cash consideration of $260 million. The company stated that the sale was part of a contractual prearrangement for supporting Zijin Mining Group’s acquisition of Continental Gold.



Newmont’s latest move to divest Continental’s stake will support its disciplined approach to capital allocation, which includes strengthening its investment-grade balance sheet, returning excess cash to shareholders and investing in high-return projects.



Post the completion of the sale of Red Lake, which is expected this quarter, Newmont will have generated more than $1.4 billion in asset sales since the Goldcorp buyout. This includes the sale of its interests in KCGM and Continental Gold.



Newmont, which shares space with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, is a prominent gold mining company. The company reported adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.



Newmont reported revenues of $2,967 million, up 44.9% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,105.4 million.



The company expects attributable gold production for 2020 to be 6.4 million ounces. For 2020, the all-in sustaining cost for gold is projected at $975 per ounce and the cost applicable to sales expectation for gold is $750 per ounce.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.