Newmont (NEM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported $5.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +48.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Newmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Attributable Gold ounces sold - Ahafo : 199 Koz versus 137.86 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 199 Koz versus 137.86 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. Average Realized Price - Zinc : 1.13 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.17 $/lb.

: 1.13 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.17 $/lb. AISC Consolidated - Nevada Gold Mines : $1789 per ounce compared to the $1518.2 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1789 per ounce compared to the $1518.2 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts. AISC Consolidated - Pe?asquito : $1091 per ounce compared to the $1174.5 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1091 per ounce compared to the $1174.5 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Yanacocha : 113 Koz compared to the 102.64 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 113 Koz compared to the 102.64 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Boddington : 135 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 137.28 Koz.

: 135 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 137.28 Koz. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Tanami : 75 Koz versus 79.83 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 75 Koz versus 79.83 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. AISC Consolidated - Merian : $1864 per ounce versus $1775.8 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1864 per ounce versus $1775.8 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average. AISC Consolidated - Tanami : $1659 per ounce versus $1627.2 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1659 per ounce versus $1627.2 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average. AISC Consolidated - Cerro Negro : $2857 per ounce versus $1246.1 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2857 per ounce versus $1246.1 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Cerro Negro : 38 Koz versus 71.34 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 38 Koz versus 71.34 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. AISC Consolidated - Yanacocha: $1170 per ounce versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1051.2 per ounce.

Shares of Newmont have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

