Newmont (NEM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported $5.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.8%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +47.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Attributable Production - CC&V : 45 Koz versus 61.24 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 45 Koz versus 61.24 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Nevada Gold Mines : 273 Koz compared to the 321.19 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 273 Koz compared to the 321.19 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Production - Boddington : 164 Koz compared to the 148.83 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 164 Koz compared to the 148.83 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Production - Tanami : 117 Koz versus 108.09 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 117 Koz versus 108.09 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. Attributable Production - Ahafo : 211 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.97 Koz.

: 211 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.97 Koz. Attributable Production - Akyem : 41 Koz versus 11.64 Koz estimated by two analysts on average.

: 41 Koz versus 11.64 Koz estimated by two analysts on average. Average Realized Price - Gold : $2643 per ounce compared to the $2656.7 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2643 per ounce compared to the $2656.7 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts. Average Realized Price - Copper : 3.57 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.03 $/lb.

: 3.57 $/lb versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.03 $/lb. Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold : 1,811 Koz compared to the 1,617.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,811 Koz compared to the 1,617.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Production - Total Gold : 1,899 Koz compared to the 1,783 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,899 Koz compared to the 1,783 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Average Realized Price - Silver : $25.2 per ounce versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.4 per ounce.

: $25.2 per ounce versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.4 per ounce. Average Realized Price - Lead: 0.86 $/lb versus 0.89 $/lb estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Newmont have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

