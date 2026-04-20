Newmont (NEM) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Newmont Corporation (NEM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 65.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Newmont metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Nevada Gold Mines' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +92.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Pe?asquito' will reach $956.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Merian' at $267.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +89.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Cerro Negro' to reach $197.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Realized Price - Silver' of 67 dollars per ounce. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 dollars per ounce in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Attributable Production - Total Gold' will likely reach 1204 thousands of ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1537 thousands of ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Realized Price - Gold' will reach 4893 dollars per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2944 dollars per ounce.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Realized Price - Copper' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts expect 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold' to come in at 1117 thousands of ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1442 thousands of ounces.

The consensus estimate for 'AISC Consolidated - Nevada Gold Mines' stands at 1804 dollars per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1789 dollars per ounce.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Attributable Production - Cerro Negro' should arrive at 56 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Attributable Production - Penasquito' reaching 45 thousands of ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 123 thousands of ounces in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Newmont have returned +21.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Currently, NEM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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