Newmont (NEM) Inks Profit-Sharing Deal With Penasquito Union

Newmont Corporation NEM inked a profit-sharing agreement with its represented workforce at its Penasquito mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The deal supports the continued operation of Penasquito into the future.

Newmont Penasquito will pay its represented workforce an uncapped profit-sharing bonus of up to 10% in-line with other agreements across Mexico with an immediate cost equivalent of $70 million, which marks the payments related to 2021 results.

Newmont stated that through respectful dialogue and the active participation of union leadership, it reached this agreement without interruption to the operation, ensuring a lasting relationship for the future of Penasquito.

In its last earnings call, Newmont stated that it expects attributable gold production of 6.2 million ounces for 2022. The company also expects gold CAS to be $820 per ounce and AISC to be $1,050 per ounce.

Newmont’s guidance reflects increasing gold production, ongoing investment in its operating assets and most promising growth prospects. It includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Suldes, Pamour at Porcupine and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

