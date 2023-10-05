Newmont (NEM) Gets All Regulatory Approvals for Newcrest Buyout

Newmont Corporation NEM received all the necessary government regulatory approvals for its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, marking a significant milestone in the transaction process. The Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea (SCPNG) granted the required exemptions and confirmations under PNG capital markets law. The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) also expressed its approval of the deal last week.

Newmont is committed to fostering sustainable value-sharing and driving substantial economic growth through its involvement in the prestigious Lihir gold mine and the promising Wafi-Golpu gold and copper project. As the global leader in the gold industry, Newmont recognizes the untapped economic opportunities within Papua New Guinea and is dedicated to engaging its citizens in the advantages stemming from its operations, projects and community contributions.

In preparation for this acquisition, Newmont has taken strategic steps, including appointing Alwyn Pretorius as managing director for its dedicated Business Unit in PNG, with Pretorius based in Port Moresby. Newmont plans to establish a secondary listing of Newmont stock depositary interests on the PNGX upon the completion of the transaction.

On May 14, 2023, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest, a move that would create a world-class portfolio of assets primarily located in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. The combined entity would boast a multi-decade production profile stemming from 10 large, long-life and low-cost Tier 1 operations, with increased annual copper production primarily in Australia and Canada. The merger is anticipated to yield annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be realized within the first 24 months along with a target of at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the initial two years following the deal's closing.

Newmont and Newcrest anticipate the transaction's completion in the current year's fourth quarter, subject to meeting customary closing conditions.

Newmont’s shares have fallen 21.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 8.9% rise in the same period.



