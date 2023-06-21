Newmont (NEM) Defers Peru Project to Optimize Portfolio

Newmont Corporation NEM said that it would defer the full-funds investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru for a minimum of two years. This move is intended to advance Newmont's portfolio optimization strategy aimed at maximizing returns for shareholders and creating long-term value for stakeholders. The company intends to prioritize other value-accretive opportunities and maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

The deferral of the Yanacocha Sulfides project is the first step in Newmont's plan to achieve at least $2 billion in near-term cash flow improvements within the first two years as it evaluates opportunities to re-sequence project capital and optimize its combined portfolio.

The deferral of the investment decision will result in a reduction of development capital expenditures, including roughly $300 million, which was part of Newmont's outlook for 2024.

The company's proposed acquisition of Newcrest will create a leading portfolio of Tier 1 operations and enhance its pipeline of value-accretive projects. The company aims to build a more profitable and resilient future by strategically reevaluating and rationalizing its project portfolio.

Newmont remains committed to its long-term strategy and the Yanacocha mine, which has the potential to operate as a Tier 1 gold and copper mine for several decades. The company will continue to engage with government stakeholders, business partners and local communities in Peru as it prepares for a future investment decision on the Yanacocha Sulfides project.

The Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru aims to develop sulfide deposits at the Yanacocha mine through an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave, to produce around 45% gold, 45% copper, and 10% silver. The first phase of the project focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits, extending the mine's operations beyond 2040. Subsequent phases have the potential to further extend the mine's lifespan for multiple decades.

The company has lost 33.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.4% fall in the same period.



