Newmont (NEM) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Newmont said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.38%, a decrease of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 710,228K shares. The put/call ratio of NEM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newmont is 59.46. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $71.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of 48.27.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 11,905MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 36,058K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,137K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 6.10% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 31,852K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,729K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 2.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,137K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 5.81% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 18,397K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,855K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,349K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,992K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Newmont Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

