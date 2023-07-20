News & Insights

Newmont misses quarterly profit estimates on lower output

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont NEM.N missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower production due to strikes in Mexico and the Canadian wildfires as well as higher costs.

Earlier in June, Newmont suspended operations at its Penasquito mine in Mexico in response to a labor strike notice.

Wildfires in Quebec had also halted mining operations across Canada during the quarter.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont said attributable gold production fell to 1.24 million ounces in the quarter from 1.5 million ounces a year ago.

Gold's all-in sustaining cost (AISC), a key industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose to $1,472 per ounce from $1,199 per ounce.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 33 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

