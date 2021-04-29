Newmont Mining Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 29, 2021, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.newmont.com

To listen to the call, dial 855.209.8210 (US) or 412.317.5213 (International), Conference Name Newmont.

For a replay call, dial 877.344.7529 (US) or 412.317.0088 (International), Access Code 10153505.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.