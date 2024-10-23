Newmont Mining options imply 4.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Newmont (NEM) Mining is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.0%, or $2.31, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.3%.

