Newmont Mining Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM):

-Earnings: $565 million in Q4 vs. $2 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $410M or $0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $2.97 billion in Q4 vs. $2.05 billion in the same period last year.

