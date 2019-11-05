Newmont Mining Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM):

-Earnings: $2.18 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.65 in Q3 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.39 per share -Revenue: $2.71 billion in Q3 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.

