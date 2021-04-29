Newmont Mining Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $538 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $837 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $594 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.87 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $594 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

