Newmont Mining Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $822 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $326 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.3% to $2.58 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $326 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

