Markets
NEM

Newmont Mining Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $822 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $326 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.3% to $2.58 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $326 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular