Newmont Mining Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $448 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $546 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.02 billion from $2.87 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $448 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.

