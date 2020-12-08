Newmont Issues Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said, for 2021, the company expects attributable gold production of 6.5 million ounces. Attributable gold production is expected to be between 6.2 and 6.7 million ounces per year in 2022 and 2023, increasing to between 6.5 to 7.0 million ounces in 2024 and 2025 while improving costs.

The company expects Gold all-in sustaining costs or AISC of $970 per ounce for 2021, between $850 and $950 per ounce for 2022 and $825 and $925 per ounce for 2023; AISC is expected to improve to between $800 and $900 per ounce for 2024 through 2025.

Tom Palmer, CEO, said: "Our strong financial position allows us to continue investing in profitable, organic growth while simultaneously returning cash to shareholders through our industry leading dividend framework."

