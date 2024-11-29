Newmont initiated with an Underperform at CLSA

CLSA analyst Baden Moore initiated coverage of Newmont (NEM) with an Underperform rating and A$56.85 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NEM:
- Newmont to sell Eleonore operation in Northern Quebec to Dhilmar for $795M
- Newmont price target lowered to $59 from $62 at Raymond James
- Newmont price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Scotiabank
- Newmont upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
- Morning Movers: Liberty Energy, Tesla up after President-elect Trump alliance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.