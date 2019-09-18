Newmont Goldcorp says will offer $25 mln to end conflict at Mexican Penasquito mine

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N said on Wednesday it has offered $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve a conflict at its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico in northern Zacatecas state.

Operations at the open-pit mine, which produced 272,000 ounces of gold last year, were temporarily suspended last weekend.

