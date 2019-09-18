US Markets

Newmont Goldcorp says will offer $25 mln to end conflict at Mexican Penasquito mine

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published

Newmont Goldcorp said on Wednesday it has offered $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve a conflict at its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico in northern Zacatecas state.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N said on Wednesday it has offered $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve a conflict at its Penasquito gold mine in Mexico in northern Zacatecas state.

Operations at the open-pit mine, which produced 272,000 ounces of gold last year, were temporarily suspended last weekend.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular