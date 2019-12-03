Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.74, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEM was $38.74, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.23 and a 30.14% increase over the 52 week low of $29.77.

NEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). NEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports NEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.22%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RING with an increase of 5.77% over the last 100 days. NANR has the highest percent weighting of NEM at 7.1%.

