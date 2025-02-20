NEWMONT GOLD Earnings Results: $NEM Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEWMONT GOLD ($NEM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share, beating estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $5,652,000,000, beating estimates of $5,192,458,480 by $459,541,520.

NEWMONT GOLD Insider Trading Activity

NEWMONT GOLD insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $3,257,120 .

. NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP & CDO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $828,630 .

. HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335

BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,154 shares for an estimated $172,162.

NEWMONT GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 463 institutional investors add shares of NEWMONT GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 789 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

