Newmont gets Aussie regulatory nod for $16.8 bln Newcrest deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 21, 2023 — 06:13 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Monday it has received clearance from Australia's competition regulator to proceed with its proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.80 billion) takeover of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX.

If the deal goes through, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont share for each share held, with an implied value of A$29.27 a share.

Newcrest in mid-May said it would back the takeover offer in what would be the third-largest deal ever involving an Australian company.

($1 = 1.5596 Australian dollars)

