Newmont gets all regulatory approvals for $16.7 bln Newcrest deal

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Friday said Newmont Corporation NEM.N, its suitor for a proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.68 billion) buyout, had received all government regulatory approvals required for the deal to go through.

($1 = 1.5706 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengalur; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

