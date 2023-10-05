Newmont gets all regulatory approvals for $16.7 bln Newcrest deal

News & Insights

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Friday said Newmont Corporation NEM.N, its suitor for a proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.68 billion) buyout, had received all government regulatory approvals required for the deal to go through.

($1 = 1.5706 Australian dollars)

