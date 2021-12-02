Newmont forecasts gold output of 6.2 mln ounces in 2022

Adds cost forecast, details

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N on Thursday forecast gold production of 6.2 million ounces for 2022, up from the 6 million ounces it expects to produce this year, highlighting increases in output from Boddington and Ahafo mines.

Miners have benefited from rising gold prices recently, as investors seek safer assets amid market volatility caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Newmont also said it expects all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,050 per ounce in 2022, improving to between $920 and $1,020 per ounce longer-term. AISC is a key industry metric used by gold miners to measure overall cost of producing gold.

The Denver, Colorado-based company expects its production to improve to between 6.2 million and 6.8 million ounces over a longer period.

