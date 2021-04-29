US Markets
NEM

Newmont first-quarter profit nearly doubles on gold price rise

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Top gold producer Newmont Corp posted first-quarter adjusted profit that nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by a rise in average realized prices of the yellow metal.

Gold miners have been beneficiaries of rising commodity prices on the back of stimulus-led inflation woes as they aim to increase output and promise better shareholder returns.

Newmont said its average realized gold price jumped 10% to $1,751 per ounce in the quarter, even as production fell 1.6% to 1.46 million ounces due to the sale of its Red Lake project in Canada and COVID-19-related disruptions at its Cerro Negro mine in South America.

The company, which also mines copper, silver, zinc and lead, said full-year production continues to be back-half weighted and in line with its prior outlook of 6.5 million ounces.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $594 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $326 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

NEM

