Newmont first-quarter profit nearly doubles on gold price rise

April 29 (Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp NEM.N posted first-quarter adjusted profit that nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by a rise in average realized prices of the yellow metal.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $594 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $326 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

