US Markets
NEM

Newmont first-quarter profit nearly doubles on gold price rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Top gold producer Newmont Corp posted first-quarter adjusted profit that nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by a rise in average realized prices of the yellow metal.

April 29 (Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp NEM.N posted first-quarter adjusted profit that nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by a rise in average realized prices of the yellow metal.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $594 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $326 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular