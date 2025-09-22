Newmont Divests Orla Stake for $439M, Streamlines Portfolio

Newmont Corporation NEM has completed the sale of 43 million common shares in Orla Mining Ltd. through the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The transaction generated gross proceeds of $439 million, with shares sold at an average price of $10.14 per share.

Newmont held 43,245,294 shares prior to the sale, representing approximately 13.3% of Orla’s outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. The divestment marks a complete exit from Orla.

The move is a part of Newmont’s strategy to streamline equity portfolio while strengthening the balance sheet by making it cash-rich to support the capital allocation plan. The association of the two companies witnessed the development of the Camino Rojo project and Orla’s acquisition of Musselwhite from Newmont earlier this year. Orla has been fueled by Newmont’s support in the initial days and its portfolio has been built, in part, through the acquisition of former Newmont assets.

Despite the divestment, Newmont remains confident in Orla’s ability to generate shareholder value. Orla is focused on executing its growth strategy, delivering long-term value and broadening the investor base following this exit.

Newmont is diligently divesting its assets to better streamline and focus on core operations. Recently, it also agreed to sell Coffee Project in Yukon, Canada, to Fuerte Metals Corporation for a total consideration of up to $150 million. These transactions are expected to boost Newmont’s liquidity and present opportunities for better capital allocation.

NEM’s shares have gained 48.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 77.6% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NEM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Methanex Corporation MEOH, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and The Mosaic Company MOS. MEOH sports a Zacks Rank #1, while CRS and MOS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 83.18%. MEOH’s shares have gone up 0.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 52.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. MOS’ shares have gained 36.8% in the past year.

